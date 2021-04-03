LikeCoin Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $7,436.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,026,061,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,964,389 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

