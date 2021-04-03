Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,983 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Lincoln National worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.