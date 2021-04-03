Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 429,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 355,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.