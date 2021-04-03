Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $461.52 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $461.52 million and approximately $43.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00674778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,478,641,217 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.