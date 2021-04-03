LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $44,366.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.49 or 0.00670974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028041 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.