LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $29,566.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

