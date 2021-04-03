Lisk Hits Market Cap of $820.75 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Lisk has a market cap of $820.75 million and approximately $180.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $6.43 or 0.00010989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017591 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,620,479 coins and its circulating supply is 127,685,241 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.