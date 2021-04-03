Lisk Machine Learning Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $125,433.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00310830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00767407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

