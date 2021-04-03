Litentry (LIT) Market Capitalization Hits $166.26 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Litentry has a total market cap of $166.26 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $9.08 or 0.00015433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,958 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry Protocol is helping support change that favors a user-centric internet with the blockchain. Build on Substrate and Ready for Polkadot. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

