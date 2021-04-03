Lition (LIT) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Lition has a market capitalization of $296,345.72 and approximately $63,599.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,770.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.94 or 0.03569704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00349908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.09 or 0.00947897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.08 or 0.00440841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00383558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00285958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024115 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.