Livenodes (LNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001473 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

