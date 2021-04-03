LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

