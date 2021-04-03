loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDI. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

LDI opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

