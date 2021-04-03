Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126,783.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $126,783.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,658,588 coins and its circulating supply is 21,658,576 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.