Lobstex Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $126,783.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,658,588 coins and its circulating supply is 21,658,576 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

