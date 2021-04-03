LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $4,467.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

