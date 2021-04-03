Loki (LOKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,043.13 or 0.03521984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00343920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.49 or 0.00935146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.00445747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00381163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00291908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

