Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $277.31 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $277.31 million and approximately $99.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

