Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00327016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00785195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00090168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

