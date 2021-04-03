L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.88

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and traded as low as $75.47. L’Oréal shares last traded at $76.47, with a volume of 55,011 shares changing hands.

LRLCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

