LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,555 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.79% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

XHS stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33.

