LPL Financial LLC Acquires 325,430 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 335.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

