LPL Financial LLC Acquires 33,743 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

