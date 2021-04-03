LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,252 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crown by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,238,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

CCK opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

