LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.