LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,590 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.