LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

STLD opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.