LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.59 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

