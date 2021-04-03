LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after buying an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

