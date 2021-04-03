LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

