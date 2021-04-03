LPL Financial LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.42% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.