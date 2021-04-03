LPL Financial LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.