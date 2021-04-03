LPL Financial LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

NYSE PSTG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

