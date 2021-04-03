LPL Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period.

XMPT opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

