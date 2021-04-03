LPL Financial LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.