LPL Financial LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $603.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

