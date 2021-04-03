LPL Financial LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Hercules Capital worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

