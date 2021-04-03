LPL Financial LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Compass Diversified worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 904.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

