LPL Financial LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.73% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period.

Shares of JMUB opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $55.60.

