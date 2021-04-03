LPL Financial LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

