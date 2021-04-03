LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

