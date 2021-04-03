LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $185.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

