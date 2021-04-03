LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

