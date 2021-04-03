LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.