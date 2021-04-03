LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.55.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $338.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

