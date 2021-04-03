LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 63,076 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.43 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

