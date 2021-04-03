LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

