LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,196 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

