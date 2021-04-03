LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,430 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 582.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

NTES stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

