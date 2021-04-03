LPL Financial LLC Purchases 25,659 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 385.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.51% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

